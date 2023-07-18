Boom 18U 23

Williston Boom 18U finish the season with a 10-12 record. 

 Williston Boom Fastpitch Softball

The Williston Boom 18U season has officially come to an end after the team traveled to Minot for the North Dakota Junior Olympics Girls' Fastpitch Softball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday July 15 and 16. 

The Boom have been consistent all season long, faced with the challenge of moving up a division this year from C to B after a state runner-up season the previous year.



