The Williston Boom 18U season has officially come to an end after the team traveled to Minot for the North Dakota Junior Olympics Girls' Fastpitch Softball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday July 15 and 16.
The Boom have been consistent all season long, faced with the challenge of moving up a division this year from C to B after a state runner-up season the previous year.
The team handled the challenge well throughout the summer, performing well in tournaments. The highlight of the season for the Boom comes from a Mt. Rushmore Classic tournament championship. Faced with adversity in the beginning of the tournament the team banded together to prove their talent as a team.
Entering the state tournament, the Boom held a successful record of 10-9 overall and looked to give teams a run for their money in Minot. The Boom were competitive in the tournament but came up short in the weekend. Williston played three games in the 8-4 Diamond Academy loss, a 6-3 loss to ND Heat, and 4-3 loss against Fargo-Moorhead Blaze.
In Minot Williston matched up against familiar foes Diamond Academy and ND Heat. The Boom played both teams earlier in the season and came up short in the previous games. In the tournament however the Boom improved from earlier in the season.
In the 8-4 loss to Diamond Academy, Williston were in a deficit early after two three run innings in the first and second inning of the game. Down seven the Boom would begin to make a comeback push, in the fifth inning the bats would begin to come alive for Williston. Kierra Slagle batted in a run to gain momentum. In the following inning the Boom would tally two more runs from a Chloee Stundal triple and a Lola Senderhauf single. Unfortunately for the Boom the tournament time limit would force the comeback short.
Despite an early three runs in the first inning of the 6-3 loss to the ND Heat. The Boom defense slowed down the Heat offense to begin producing some offense of their own. Williston scored two runs in the third inning, but would not be able to erase the deficit in the game.
In the final game of the tournament for the Boom, a 4-3 loss against Fargo-Moorhead. A three run fourth inning provided the Boom with the lead for the majority of the game. In the final inning Fargo-Moorhead hit a walkoff two run double to stun the Boom in the hardfought loss.
Caeleigh Goodman got her final start on the mound before college and pitched a complete game. Goodman finished the game with 71 of her 98 total pitches called strike and struck six batters out.
Autumn Bloms led the team in RBI's with two and Maddix Falk batted in a run in the loss.
The tournament wraps up a successful season for the Boom gaining experience in a new division. Returning next year with the same crew Williston will be ready for whatever next year brings.