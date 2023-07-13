The Williston Boom Fastpitch 18U team near the completion of their first season in Gold Division as the team prepares for the state tournament in Minot on July 14 through 16.
Runner ups in the state championship last year, the Boom moved up from Silver to Gold Division with more competitive competition. The team has taken the challenge with stride this summer. The Boom are currently over .500 for the season with a 10-9-1 record.
The 18U Gold Division features players who have not aged out of the league and have a year of college experience. The Boom have gotten to gain experience in each game this season with the competition while proving themselves to belong in the division.
Head Coach of 18U Mike Goodman understood the challenge this year but is satisfied with how the players handled the division change.
“I think that we have handled it pretty well, we have struggled against teams that are select teams. But other than that I think they have done a good job.” Goodman said.
Earlier this season the Boom found themselves between a rock and a hard place in the Rapid City Mount Rushmore Classic after losing all of pool play games and moving to the Silver Division bracket of the tournament. Rather than put their heads down the Boom responded by winning out in bracket play and becoming champions of the tournament. The win gave the team confidence for the remainder of the season as well as proving to themselves the team belongs in Gold Division.
Samantha Fuchs recalled how winning the tournament was her favorite moment of the season.
"From us not doing very good in pool play, and very long rain delays. To coming out and winning the entire thing was pretty cool. All of a sudden we just had this boost of energy and confidence, we were hitting really well, and our pitchers were doing great." Fuchs said.
Each member of the team has contributed to the team this year, with the trust of the teammates surrounding the team nobody is scared to make a mistake.
“Confidence. We have to have confidence in ourselves.” Goodman said.
Pitcher Caeleigh Goodman has been the main pitcher on the team this season and has been successful. The team feels confident with her at the mound and with great defense backing her up Goodman has been able to find her groove this season. In the Mount Rushmore classic Goodman started each game for the Boom and completed each game.
The confidence that the team has in Goodman and each other gives a player confidence even through down times.
“It feels really good to know that the team has complete confidence in me. Whenever I walk someone or hit a batter they don’t get down on me, they just pick me right back up and it is really nice to know that someone will come up to me and say ‘Don’t worry you got this’ that’s really nice for me, it gives me complete confidence in myself.” C. Goodman said.
Goodman who is signed to play at Bismarck State College next year has been working this summer to prepare for the next step.
"It has helped me with college and that is only because my coaches come to see me play. So hearing their feedback on how to do this better. I had to learn how to pitch a whole new way because in college I can’t do it my old way." Goodman said.
All the reps that Goodman has gotten this summer has already shown her improvements to her game.
"I have noticed so much improvement in myself. I have gotten quicker, and thrown harder. I am getting better at finding the way I am supposed to pitch with my feeting, whole new things I am learning everyday." Goodman said.
Sometimes distance is nothing when your passion for the game runs high. Maddix Falk along with Autumn Bloms travel from Ray everyday to practice and play with the team.
“It’s definitely a little bit of a drive to get here, but I say it’s completely worth it.” Falk said
Falk is in her second year traveling from Ray to play on the team but said the bond with the team along with the experience she can bring back during spring softball has made the summer fun.
“I have learned so much here, and met all these people and they are so nice and were so accepting when I first came, it has been so much fun." Falk said.
Through all of the challenges and changes that this season brings one thing remains the same. The Boom remains a program of improvement and companionship for the youth.