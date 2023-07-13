Williston Boom Fastpitch logo

The Boom will play in the state tournament from July 14 to 16.

The Williston Boom Fastpitch 18U team near the completion of their first season in Gold Division as the team prepares for the state tournament in Minot on July 14 through 16. 

Runner ups in the state championship last year, the Boom moved up from Silver to Gold Division with more competitive competition. The team has taken the challenge with stride this summer. The Boom are currently over .500 for the season with a 10-9-1 record. 



