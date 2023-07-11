Boom 14U 23

The Boom went undefeated in the tournament taking home the championship

 Patrick Irgens

Williston Boom Fastpitch Softball 14U continues their successful season, bringing home more hardware. Williston traveled to Fargo on Friday to compete in the Red River Rage tournament. The Boom went undefeated in the tournament and won the championship in the Gold Division. 

Williston tied the first game to Brainerd 13-13 then proceeded to win out the next five games to number one ranked Grand Forks DGF 12-0, Fargo-Moorheard 8-6, Moorhead 2-1, Diamond Academy 7-6, and in the championship game the Boom defeated Manitoba 7-1. 



