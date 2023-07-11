Williston Boom Fastpitch Softball 14U continues their successful season, bringing home more hardware. Williston traveled to Fargo on Friday to compete in the Red River Rage tournament. The Boom went undefeated in the tournament and won the championship in the Gold Division.
Williston tied the first game to Brainerd 13-13 then proceeded to win out the next five games to number one ranked Grand Forks DGF 12-0, Fargo-Moorheard 8-6, Moorhead 2-1, Diamond Academy 7-6, and in the championship game the Boom defeated Manitoba 7-1.
In the 12-0 shutout victory to DGF Williston dominated the first inning with 12 runs to put the game away early. Mekiah Klumker got the win on the mound and pitched a shutout for the team. She finished with with a 3 inning no-hitter and struck out four batters.
Abby Olson led the team in RBI's with two for the Boom. Allison Wilcox, Rylee Irgens, Sailyr Bothe, and Klumker batted in a run as well in the win.
Williston played a nine inning nail bitter in the 7-6 victory to Diamond Academy on Sunday to advance to the championship game. Down one run in the bottom of the ninth Klumker knocked in the game tying run in with an RBI triple. Wilcox would follow Klumker and bat in the walk off RBI single to put the Boom in the championship.
The Boom would score early and often in the championship game to Manitoba in the 7-1 victory. After a three-run first inning Williston was in the driver's seat for the remainder of the game. Klumker got the start on the mound and again was locked in on the mound. Klumker pitched a complete game and finished with five total innings, allowed only three hits, and struck out five batters in the win.
The Boom 14U continue to dominate their season and move to 22-2-2 for the season.