Williston Boom 14U softball has continued their dominate season after beginning the season undefeated.
The Boom started the first seven games of the season in the win column, even taking home the championship in the Bismarck Blast tournament on June 9 through 11.
Since the tournament, the team is 10-2-1 in their last 13 and have outscored their opponents 106-37 in the 13-game span.
The team's best non-tournament series on the current run came against Watford City on June 20 in which the team swept the series in which the Boom won both games in shutout fashion in 18-0 and 14-0 victories.
In the 18-0 win, the Boom scored six runs in each of the first three innings to take control of the game.
Morgan Strietzel had a hot bat at the plate and finished hitting in both of her two attempts and tallied four RBI's in the win. Brianna Thomas and Rylee Irgens finished with two RBI's a piece. Allison Wilcox, Jovi Zander, and Brinlee all batted a run in as well.
Cancade got the win on the mound and pitched a complete game for the Boom. Cancade finished with 10 total strikeouts and only allowed two hits in the win.
The next game of the series in the 14-0 win the Boom kept the momentum from the previous win, the Boom scored big in three innings again to take control of the lead.
The Boom's bullpen was locked in during the win. Strietzel got the start on the mound and pitched three innings and struck out three batters. Mekiah Klumker finished the game striking out five batters. Combined the two pitchers only allowed one base hit in the game.
Cancade lead the team in RBI's and finished with four in the win. Jayden Woodward tallied two RBI's, and Abby Olson, Sailyr Bothe, Klumker, Strietzel, and Wilcox finished with an RBI.
Boom 14U are currently 17-2-1 for the season with no signs on slowing down in the final month.