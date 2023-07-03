Williston Boom Fastpitch logo

The Boom 14U is currently 17-2-1 and is 10-2-1 in their last 13 since winning the Bismarck Blast. 

 Williston Boom Fastpitch

Williston Boom 14U softball has continued their dominate season after beginning the season undefeated. 

The Boom started the first seven games of the season in the win column, even taking home the championship in the Bismarck Blast tournament on June 9 through 11. 



