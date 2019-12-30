The Williston Basin Basketball Officials Association would like to announce the 12th annual “Blow the Whistle on Cancer Week” will take place from Jan. 20-25.
During that week, referees in the association will wear pink whistles during all officiated games in an effort to commemorate the ongoing battle against cancer nationwide.
In addition, each official will donate a game fee to the Williston Relay for Life Program, and all schools will be asked to consider using a free will donation box at games, with all proceeds going towards the Relay for Life cause.
Anyone who would like addition information on this promotion may contact Larry Grondahl at 701-572-7897.