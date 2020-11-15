The Bismarck St. Mary’s Saints are the 2020 NDHSAA Class AA state champions after defeating Beulah 17-7 on Nov. 13 during Dakota Bowl XXVIII at the FARGODOME.
The Saints spent their entire fall season ranked No. 1 in the NDAPSSA Division AA football media poll according to a press release from the NDHSAA after boasting an undefeated 11-0 season.
And Friday’s game between the Saints and the Miners was ultra-competitive with both squads staying true to what they do best – running the ball, according to the press release.
In the first half of game play, both teams got a touchdown and entered halftime tied 7-7.
St. Mary's Jackson Roerick hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Uhler with two minutes, 23 seconds left in the first quarter, and Beulah's Nathan Battest scored on a one-yard touchdown run with 43 seconds remaining in the first half to put the Miners on the board.
But in the second half, both teams were stuck at 7-7 for most of the half, according to the press release.
Then, St. Mary’s was able to execute a length drive late in the fourth quarter that ended with Nick Schumacher kicking a 19-yard field goal for the go-ahead points with 15 seconds left to play.
And when St. Mary’s added a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff when Isaac Vandal recovered a fumbled kickoff return attempt by the Miners for a score, the game was settled.
Cullen Curl finished the game with 93 yards rushing for the Saints, and Uhler added 92 yards on the ground, according to a press release.
The Saints finished the season undefeated while Beulah wrapped up the 2020 season 8-3.