Just like the first time the two teams met, Williston High School and Bismarck High School ended regulation without either team being the clear winner.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, it took an overtime period to determine the winner, and Bismarck came out on top 5-4.
Williston dropped to 5-3-1-2 on the year, and while the loss does set the Coyotes back a little bit as the postseason approaches, it is a sign once again that the Coyotes can battle with the top teams in the Western Dakota Association.
The first time the two teams met, back in December, the teams went into a shootout tied 3-3, with Williston coming out on top in the home contest.
This time, the Coyotes were on the road, but the result was nearly the same.
It didn’t take long for either team to get on the board in the matchup Thursday.
Bismarck scored first, just over three minutes after the game started, but Kyle Mischke responded for Williston seven-and-a-half minutes later with a goal. He was assisted by Riley Erickson on the goal.
Bismarck scored once more before the first period ended, taking an early 2-1 lead into the second period.
It was a lead that Bismarck held throughout the second period, as they scored first in the period (about seven minutes in), but Williston stayed with Bismarck when Mischke scored again (unassisted), about 15 minutes into the period.
Down by a 3-2 score heading into the third period, the Coyotes had to get more momentum going to tie or take the lead, and they did just that.
Just 11 seconds into the third period, Mischke scored his third goal for the hat trick, assisted by Ashton Collings.
The game-tying goal gave the Coyotes some steam, as they then took the lead a little over five-and-a-half minutes later.
Hunter Rossland scored for Williston, assisted by Jackson Ekblad and Colby Nehring.
Unfortunately for Williston, they weren’t able to hold the lead until the final horn, and Bismarck tied the game at 4-4 late in the period.
Then, four-and-a-half minutes into overtime, Bismarck scored again for the victory.
With the loss, Williston’s spot in fifth place in the WDA standings (right in the middle) stays put, and Bismarck puts itself into a tie for third place with Bismarck Century.
Williston is on a two-game losing streak but will have to bounce back and close out the season strong.
The Coyotes still have to face Minot, who is second in the standings, before season’s end, so getting a couple big wins down the stretch can help Williston not drop in the standings and get momentum for the postseason.