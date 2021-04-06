Bismarck High edged rival Century by a single vote in the 2021 preseason Western Dakota Association softball coaches poll.
The poll was released early Tuesday, April 6.
The Demons received 73 points and four first place votes to take the top spot. Century received 72 votes and three first place votes.
Dickinson was third in voting with 65 points and two first place votes. Minot was fourth with 62 points and the other first place vote. Jamestown was fifth (51 points); Legacy was sixth (41); Mandan seventh (35); Watford City and Williston tied for eighth (21) and TMCHS Belcourt was 10th with (9).
Coaches admitted it was challenging this season to rank teams in the preseason poll due to the fact the 2020 season was wiped out due to COVID-19.
Teams received nine points for a first place vote; eight points for second place; seven for third place; six for fourth place; five for fifth place; four for sixth place; three for seventh place; two for eighth place and one point for ninth.
Coaches did not include their teams in voting. The annual coaches poll was conducted by Matt Mullally, WDA executive secretary.
The regular season kicks off on Tuesday.
Teams will play a single round robin doubleheader schedule, weather permitting.
The West Region Tournament will be hosted by Minot, May 27-29. The Class A Tournament is hosted by Mandan, June 3-5.