Bismarck Century is still the top dog in football for the second year in a row.
The Patriots not only won the 2020 NDHSAA Division AAA football state championship, but they have done so after another undefeated season, winning a total of 22 straight season games from fall 2019 to now.
Century won the title after defeating West Fargo Sheyenne 34-0 on Friday, Nov. 13 during Dakota Bowl XXVIII at the FARGODOME.
Also, Friday’s matchup with the Mustangs was a rematch of the 2019 state championship, which Century won 10-0.
According to a press release from the NDHSAA, the Patriots didn't give the Mustangs a chance to get comfortable after they were able to take control early on in Friday's game.
Century's Peyton Arndt scored on an eight-yard touchdown with 4:02 left in the first quarter to get on the board, then Wade James added a 34-yard field goal to put the Patriots up by two scores, according to the press release.
A pair of rushing touchdowns by Century's Cade Garcia closed out the first half of game play and allowed the Patriots to hold a 24-0 lead at halftime.
Century continued to dominate in the second half. The Patriots got a rushing score from Noah Schaffner and James added another field goal, this one coming from 43 yards.
Then, Garcia finished the game with 142 rushing yards to lead the Patriots.
On defense the Patriots were led by Lucas Schweigert who recorded eight tackles and a sack.
Additionally, according to the press release, the Patriots contained West Fargo Sheyenne’s leading rusher and NDSU football commit Barika Kpeenu. Kpeenu rushed for 38 yards on 11 carries.
In the end, Century finished the regular season 10-0 and West Fargo Sheyenne finished the 2020 campaign 9-1.