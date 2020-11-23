Bismarck Century capped off a dominant volleyball season by winning the Class A state volleyball championship on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Century took down West Fargo High 3-1 in the championship game, after getting to that point by sweeping its first two opponents in the state competition.
West Fargo got off to a good start, taking the first set with a good 25-16 win, but Century came back and won three sets straight.
Century won the second set by a hard-fought, narrow 29-27 score. Bismarck started to pull away a bit more in the third set, winning 25-17, and West Fargo fought back a little bit in the fourth set but still fell 25-19.
Julia Fitterer was the key player for Century in the match, recording 19 kills to lead the team, while adding a block and 22 digs. Jocelyn Julson, Logan Nissley and Delani Clarke also had good games both offensive and defensively to help boost Century to the victory.
Behind Bismarck, these are how the rest of the Class A state contenders finished, in order, by the place they took in their respective placement matches on Saturday.
West Fargo High took second after losing to Century, Fargo Davies took third place after defeating Jamestown 3-0, Bismarck Legacy took fifth place after defeating Mandan 3-2 and West Fargo Sheyenne finished in seventh place after taking down Valley City 3-0..
Along with the crowning of the state champions, the North Dakota High School Coaches Association also released its awards for the senior athlete and coaches of the year awards for both Class A and B.
In Class A, the Senior Athlete of the Year is Grace Hegerle from Jamestown, and the Coach of the Year is Jamie Zastoupil from Bismarck Century.