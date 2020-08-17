On Friday, Aug. 14 boys from the varsity and junior varsity soccer teams at Williston High School practiced on the Trinity Christian High School football field.
Both teams, which are still in their infancy, start their season with their first matchup on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at home.
Soccer teams across the state will have to adapt to new guidelines that were created by the North Dakota High School Athletic Association. These guidelines were put into place to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and protect the athletes and coaches.
The soccer guidelines are as follows:
- Limit number of participants at pre-match conference to one coach and one captain. NO handshakes allowed. Physical distancing rules adhered to as well.
- Physical distancing rules adhered to during substitution procedures.
- Limit press box to essential personnel only. Visiting team stats, camera etc. not needed in the press box.
- Introductions of players while they are standing in their positions on the field, not in a line near the sidelines.
- No post-match handshake.
- Masks and long sleeves will be permitted by players, coaches and officials.
- Electronic whistles will be permitted.
- Place teams on opposite sidelines where possible.
- It is highly recommended that all ball handlers are supplied with and wear gloves.
- Disinfect game ball as often as is feasible
More information on other sport specific recommendations can be found here.