Here’s a look at basketball scores from the weekend.

The Comet-Crusaders girls basketball team lost 46-33 to Mandaree High School on Dec. 7.

Their next game isn’t until Jan. 3.

The Ray High School girls basketball team won 69-27 over White Shield on Dec. 7, but lost 79-49 to New Town on Dec. 10.

Their next game is Dec. 16 at home.

The Ray High School boys basketball team won its season opener on Dec. 10.

The Jays defeated New Town 50-45.

The next game is Dec. 13 against the Stanley Lions.

The Tioga boys basketball team won its season opener on Dec. 11.

The Pirates defeated Max High School 56-48.

They play in the Stanley Lions Tournament Dec. 13-17.

The Tioga girls basketball team lost 33-29 against Divide County High School on Dec. 9.

The Lady Pirates will play Parshall on Dec. 13, Trenton on Dec. 16 and Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood on Dec. 17.

All three games are road games.

The Trenton boys basketball team won its season opener on Dec. 10.

They defeated Killdeer at home 52-29.

They play at Williston Trinity Christian on Dec. 13.

The Trenton girls basketball team won 51-49 over Powers Lake on Dec. 10, but lost 47-43 to Lewis & Clark on Dec. 11.

The Lady Tigers will host Tioga Dec. 16 for their last game of 2021. They pick things back up Jan. 4.

The Watford City boys basketball team lost 88-47 to Legacy on Dec. 10.

The Wolves will play Dickinson on the road on Dec. 14, then they host Century Dec. 17 and Bismarck High Dec. 18.

The Watford City girls basketball team lost 80-41 to Minot on Dec. 7 and 53-48 to Legacy on Dec. 10.

The Lady Wolves will play in Dickinson on Dec. 14 then host Century on Dec. 17 and Bismarck High on Dec. 18.

The Williston High School boys basketball team finished a tough weekend with two losses.

On Dec. 10 they lost 81-43 against Bismarck St. Mary’s High School at home.

Then on Dec. 11 they lost 95-59 to Legacy.

