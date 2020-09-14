The Williston Basin Basketball Officials Association is currently looking for any individuals interested in becoming a registered official, you must sign up, attend a rules clinic, take a mandatory test and attend periodic workshops with your local association. This is a great opportunity of high school and college students, as well as any adults who may have an interest in officiating.
Any individual interested in becoming a basketball official should contact Ben Schafer at 701-741-3678 before Oct. 18 so they can be included in the upcoming Williston Basin Basketball Association season schedule and get additional information as needed.