Spring sports are finally here, and with the welcoming of the new season, so too are spring sports welcomed.

That includes baseball and softball for local schools, and the Williston High School and Watford City High School teams will begin their seasons once April hits.

On April 1, both Coyote and Wolves teams will take on some good competition to kick off 2022.

Here is a look at who each of the teams for the schools will be playing to begin their seasons. All information referenced is from the Western Dakota Association website.

Williston

Coming off a good season last year, the WHS baseball team is returning a lot of good talent and should be a very competitive team again in the Western Dakota Association.

On April 1, the Coyotes will be on the road in Minot and will face Grand Forks Central to kick off the season.

The first home game for the Coyotes will be on April 5, and they will host Minot.

Williston’s softball team should also be good again this season. The Lady Coyotes are returning a lot of key talent, just like the baseball team.

The Lady Coyotes’ first game of the season is on April 1 as well, but they will be playing at home. Williston kicks off the season with a matchup against rival Watford City.

Watford City

The Watford City baseball team had a rough season last year, but the Wolves will look to improve upon the season this year.

The Wolves have a good number of their players coming back, so a better season may be in order for the Wolves.

Watford City kicks off the season on April 2, and the Wolves will host Turtle Mountain Community High School.

Unlike their male counterparts, the Watford City softball team will kick things off right away on April 1 with a road game against Williston.

Last season, when Williston and Watford City met, there was some good, close action between the two teams, so more competitive games may be coming this season.

The Lady Wolves have good talent returning from last season as well, so they should be competitive in games again this year.



