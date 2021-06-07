Players and coaches from all over the Bakken region made their way to Williston High School for the 2021 Brent Qvale Football Camp.
The camp was hosted at Legend’s Field on June 4, and Andy Mock, the WHS head football coach, said it was a success.
According to a post on the WHS football page on Facebook, Mock wrote that everyone involved had a great time while learning a ton.
“We are so grateful for our proud supporters of Coyote Football for your generosity and support of WHS Athletics,” he wrote. “Thank you to the University of Mary, University of Jamestown, Valley City State University, Dickinson State University and Minot State University for coaching our regional athletes. We can’t wait to plan a bigger and better camp for next year.”
The camp was sponsored and supported by Prolt, Horizon Resources, Nemont and American State Bank.