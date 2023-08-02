The power of a community was shown in a night of fun in support of the Williston Wonders Cornhole Fundraiser tournament at Harmon Park on Monday.
The cornhole tournament, entirely donated by the community, was an event spearheaded by Recreation Manager Amanda Nelson and Recreation Coordinator Brooklyn Douglas of the Williston Parks and Recreation District to raise funds for the Williston Wonders, a program for the special needs community put together to help members get active and social through sports with a community specifically for them and their needs.
“It has been a big work in progress that we have been super excited about. We have had a great turnout. We have a social and competitive league. Big prizes for the competitive league. For the social we have itemized prizes which are awesome. Those were donated by local businesses so we are super thankful for that." Douglas said. “It is a fundraiser but it is also about outreach and getting the name out in the community. We want everyone to know who the Wonders are and to just be able to grow that community so that everyone feels welcome.” she added.
The tournament was a success and featured 17 total teams that played in two different leagues, the social and the competitive. Nine teams signed up for the competitive league that offered a cash prize for the winning team. The social league competed for individualized prizes that were donated by local businesses. Food was also donated by local businesses and community members to make sure that the night was as fun as it could be.
“We have been super lucky, we have had so many sponsors, so many local businesses jump in on this and help us with it and we definitely couldn’t have done it without them.” Douglas said.
"It's amazing how much the community gives back." Nelson added.
This is the first year the Parks and Rec District has taken over the Williston Wonders, a group who was created by Heidi and Rick Guetzkow in 2018. The program was growing every year before COVID guidelines and overall safety from social distancing dissipated the program until they approached parks about helping to get the word out and bringing it back. Ever since the program has had steady growth and will have the growth required to live Heidi and Rick Guetzkow's dream of offering a year round community that cultivates different sports and leagues for the members to enjoy. This fundraiser was the first step towards more avenues.
“I think that it is very imperative for the Williston Wonders to grow that we needed more community involvement in it. It was a dream of my wife Heidi and I to start the Wonders and get something going for the kids. To have the community come out and support it, being able to have a fundraising event so now we can do even more things with them. Introducing fishing trips and things of that nature, it is really exciting." Rick Guetzkow said.
In the years prior the Wonders were able to offer T-Ball and bowling but with the help of the parks district the program could form special trips and activities for the Wonders. So far this year the Williston Wonders plan to have T-Ball offered in August, track season at the ARC in September and bringing back bowling and also offering basketball in the winter.
Heidi Guetzkow goal after joining parks this year was to get the word out of what the Wonders offer and now that the name has gotten out she is excited to see how much the program can grow.
“Getting the word out, which has been the goal this year. To see the name recognition now and people starting to show up, I think it’s going to be an incredible year for us. Hopefully we get even more kids and adults that join in.” Heidi Guetzkow said.
Joining the Parks and Rec District has certainly helped get the name out on social media, but Nelson believes that the parks outreach can even further the growth of the program.
“Being a part of the Parks District we have a lot more avenues and opportunities that we can go to build it. Whether it be marketing or getting people involved, we can have a bigger outreach. So with the parks district taking over we were able to get into the schools and just reach more parents and kids.” Nelson said.
Aquatics Manager for Park and Recreation District Shaleena Layton volunteered with the Wonders before being taken over by Parks. Knowing the hard work that the Guetzkow put in to build it, Layton is excited to see it grow.
“I was a part of the wonders before the park district took over so I was just excited to see it come back and grow. I think that it will grow bigger from here, the outreach, the access to the building and the equipment." Layton said.
The Williston Wonders met every Monday this June and played cornhole every other week. The Wonders were prepared for the day of fun with the community.
"I have my moments, I learned that if I can throw it up high enough and give it a little more jolt, it usually can go in.” Williston Wonders member Victoria Guetzkow said.
Victoria Guetzkow shared her excitement from seeing the community gather in support of the Williston Wonders.
“It’s awesome that all these people got to come out and help us raise some money for the Williston Wonders. I just think that is amazing, and I really appreciate that. That all these people came out to have fun, we are having so much fun. Thank you to everyone for coming out and raising money for us Williston Wonders.” Victoria Guetzkow said.
The fundraiser raised $4,743 for the program and the money will offer the program a plethora of opportunities for the members to learn and enjoy new sports and activities.
The amazing support from the local businesses and families to come together and help put on an event and support such an important cause has proven that community is one of the big 'Wonders' of Williston.
A growing program will cause for need of volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering for the program you can contact Amanda Nelson at Amanda@wprd.us.