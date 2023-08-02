The power of a community was shown in a night of fun in support of the Williston Wonders Cornhole Fundraiser tournament at Harmon Park on Monday.

The cornhole tournament, entirely donated by the community, was an event spearheaded by Recreation Manager Amanda Nelson and Recreation Coordinator Brooklyn Douglas of the Williston Parks and Recreation District to raise funds for the Williston Wonders, a program for the special needs community put together to help members get active and social through sports with a community specifically for them and their needs. 



Tags

Load comments