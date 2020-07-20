The 2020 Babe Ruth State Tournament for North Dakota is set for Wednesday, July 22, through Friday, July 24, at Ardean Aafedt Stadium in Williston.
Five teams will take part, with games starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The teams and seeding are:
- No. 1: Wahpeton
- No. 2: Grand Forks
- No. 3: Bismarck
- No. 4: Williston
- No. 5: Devils Lake
The first game will be Williston versus Devils Lake at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by Grand Forks versus Bismark at 12:30 p.m. The winner of the Williston/Devils Lake game will face off against Wahpeton at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The losers of the first two games will play at 7:30 p.m.
On Thursday, games are scheduled for noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. There is a noon game scheduled Friday, followed by a championship game at 2:30 p.m., if required.