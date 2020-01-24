Babe Ruth League Incorporated, and the Williston boys baseball committee announced the dates for the 2022 14-year old Babe Ruth World Series to be at Ardean Aafedt Stadium will take place Aug. 13-20, 2022.
The official Babe Ruth World Series Banquet will be held on Friday, Aug. 12 at a site yet to be determined.
The 2022 Babe Ruth World Series will feature nine of the best 14-year old teams from around the country, as well as our host team, the Williston All-Stars. For more information on the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series, contact Larry Grondahl at 701-770-7897.