The 13-year-old Babe Ruth State Tournament kicks off on Wednesday, July 21 with six games.
Games will be held at Aafedt Stadium and Grondahl Field.
The winner will advance to the regional tournament, which will be held in Bemidji, Minnesota later this month.
Wahpeton, the No. 4 seed in the east, takes on Minot, the No. 5 seed in the west, in the first game starting at 10 a.m. at Grondahl Field.
Williston plays in game two on Wednesday starting at 10:30 a.m.
They take on Jamestown at Aafedt.
Williston is currently the No. 4 seed in the West and Jamestown is the No. 5 seed in the east.
The No. 1 seed in the west is Bismarck and the No. 1 seed in the east is West Fargo.
The No. 2 seed in the west is Mandan and the No. 3 seed is Dickinson.
The No. 2 seed in the east is Grand Forks and the No. 3 seed is Fargo.
Game Schedule
Games #1-6 will be played on July 21
Games #7-12 will be played on July 22
Games #13-16 will be played on July 23
Games #17-18 will be played on July 24
Game #19 will be played on July 25