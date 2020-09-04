As a result of Gov. Doug Burgum's decision to move Williams County and several others to the yellow COVID-19 risk stage, the allowable admission for athletic events is going to be limited, said David Mieure, activities director for Williston Public School District No. 1.
According to ND SMART Restart guidelines, within phase yellow, attendance in athletic venues will be limited to 50 percent of the venue's capacity, with a maximum of 250 spectators.
Mieure said in a press release sent out Sept. 4 that all spectators must have a voucher to be able to purchase a ticket at a varsity football or high school volleyball game. Vouchers will be distributed to student-athletes from the head coach of each program.
Spectators will not be allowed access to the venue and will not be allowed to purchase tickets unless they have a voucher good for that specified game.
Mieure also said that for all high school and middle school athletics masks or face coverings are required within all indoor facilities.
Within outdoor facilities masks or face coverings are required when physical/social distancing cannot be maintained.
“Spectators are asked to please follow the physical/social distancing guidelines to the maximum extent possible,” Mieure said.
The current recommendation is to maintain two empty seats (which equates to six feet) between parties with alternate rows between spectators.
Additionally, there will be no loitering or gathering with student-athletes on the playing surface after the game. Spectators must leave the facility immediately after the game.
“Thank you for your adaptability, patience, cooperation and understanding during these unfortunate times,” Mieure said.