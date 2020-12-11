Williston High School will limit attendance at its winter competitions and activities by giving student athletes or students involved in other extra-curricular activities two vouchers each.
The idea, according to a press release sent out by Williston Activities Director David Mieure, is to give parents a chance to watch their child compete.
Williston Public School District No. 1 announced the new set of attendance guidelines for winter activities, in coordination with the North Dakota Department of Health, on Friday, Dec. 11 in a press release.
The press release with the guidelines states that in venues where capacity allows (hockey rinks, gymnasiums, etc.), students from participating teams will be given two vouchers for their parent(s) to come and watch their competition/performance.
“The intent is to allow for parent(s) to watch their son/daughter perform in his/her activity,” the release stated. “Please plan to arrive no earlier than 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start time for the contest. Once the student has completed participation, it will be necessary for that individual’s parent(s) to exit the facility.”
In venues where the capacity does not allow for two vouchers to be given for each participating student (some swimming pools, auditoriums, etc.), vouchers will be distributed as much the school is able to accommodate based on the number of participants and the seating capacity in that venue.
For the most part, these vouchers will be given to the host school first, with the chance of any remaining vouchers going to visiting schools.
On the topic of masks, the press release states that the North Dakota High School Athletic Association requires the use of masks for all spectators at all events, and the district also requires that spectators maintain an appropriate social distance from each other while attending a game or event.
Games throughout the Western Dakota Association conference will be live streamed whenever possible.
For information about live streams, the press release directs you to go to the WDA Sports website or the NFHS Network website.
The release states that District 1 has installed a live stream camera in the Jon Cole Gymnasium at the high school. The school district made this live stream available for free to the public for all regular season contests at these locations.
To access the free streams, users will need to create a free account. For postseason events, a subscription of $10.99/month or a yearly subscription for $69.99 will be required. For those events hosted at venues without a live stream camera, the district will make its best efforts to live stream them as best as it can, according to the press release.