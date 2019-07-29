As a part of all Sports Registration Day on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., athletic physicals will be offered to all student athletes in grades 7-12.
Athletic physicals will be available that evening only, and will be performed by local health care providers from 4-8 p.m. at Williston High School.
Athletic physicals are required to participate in all sports. The cost for a physical is $50, and cash, as well as a check made out to WHS will be accepted forms of payment.
Please enter through Door 1 to take the physical. Forms will be provided on site, or may be obtained at willistonpsd.ss19.sharpschool.com/athletics. All proceeds go to the WHS/WMS athletic programs.