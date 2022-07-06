For this week’s athlete of the week, we sat down with Williston High School’s newly named girls’ golf coach Justin Graham to learn about their hard work prepping for the season beginning in August, and his plans for the team’s future.
Q1: How did you get to Williston and into this new position as the high school girl’s golf coach, and what should people know about you?
A1: I moved to Williston back in 2011 when my wife, Carrie and I purchased Frontier Insurance Solutions. My wife and two daughters, Tegan and Scout, joined me here the next summer in 2012. I currently work for YourPolicy (Frontier Insurance Solutions Agency) as a regional manager. I have been the girls’ assistant golf coach for the last four years working with the then head coach and golf pro, Tony Carmichael. Working so close with Carmichael has given me a great foundation of golf fundamentals and some of the best instructing and teaching drills and techniques. I have also been involved in all the soccer programs in Williston in one way or another over the past 11 years, including being a part of starting Williston united Futbol club where I am acting President and the high school girls’ soccer program where I am currently the head coach.
Outside of coaching golf and soccer, I also enjoy working on and building our Jeeps, hunting, fishing, camping and just about anything outdoors. Most of all I enjoy doing these things with my little family.
Q2: What is your vision for the team in the coming school year and what preparations are happening right now?
A2: We have a fantastic group of girls who are simply enjoyable to coach and be around. Most of the girls have been playing golf locally all summer. Optional early morning skills practices are starting with rounds of golf scheduled during the week at various times. The season officially starts August 8. Three of our top four golfers from last season are returning, Samantha Grasser- senior, Tegan Graham- senior, and Scout Graham- sophomore. We have several other girls returning that also played in a few varsity tournaments as well last year including Berkley Poeckes, Anyka Wiedrich, and Dani Tinlenberg. While we will have a couple veterans leading the team, we will see several newer golfers that will get their first experience at the varsity level as well.
Our goal is to compete in each tournament and play our best golf, like we have over the past several years. As we enter into regionals we will hope to earn a team spot at State.
Q3: Why did you choose to apply for the Head Coach position?
A3: Outside of being a husband and dad to my girls, nothing brings me more joy then coaching the youth. Helping them remove boundaries and barriers they put on themselves and helping them become their best and have success is what brings so much joy and happiness to me. Just being a part of these young people’s lives and giving them confidence in their abilities and talents is very special and something I don’t take for granted.
I have played and coached soccer, basketball, and football at very competitive levels, however golf may be the game that is the most demanding and challenging. I actually believe the game of golf is most like life and that it helps the youth grow and develop as much on the course as it does off the course. One who has not played golf may not realize the demand it has on your body physically and the challenge it is mentally. I love both aspects of that and think that is why I am drawn to the game. Golf is a game that can’t be played perfectly and somehow it is fun, challenging, engaging, frustrating and motivating all at the same time.
Good luck this season, girls! You have a great coach behind you every step of the way, and Williston is excited to see you all flourish!