Williston High School played and won their homecoming football game against Watford City last week, and one moment stood out for many. To the intense cheering, hooting and hollering to the fans on both sides of the field, junior-student Will Erickson made a two-point conversion, to help secure the win for the Coyotes.
“It was an amazing moment to witness with the entire stand, especially the student section, chanting for Will as his whole team rushed the field to congratulate him,” WHS teacher Jacqueline Schlecht told the Williston Herald.
“Will is the heart and soul of our football team,” head football coach Andrew Mock said. “He is the epitome of what it means to be a team player, all he wants is to be part of something bigger than himself and have a positive influence on everyone around him.”
Mock said that Erickson consistently brings a positive attitude and outlook to the Coyote team and has earned every opportunity to play football out there on the field.
“Will has given so much to our team this year and I cannot emphasize enough how important he is to this team and this school. He is a rare and special soul and we are blessed to have him here,” Mock said.
Mock said that the whole team wanted to give Erickson the opportunity to play offense and when given the choice to run or throw the ball, Erickson responded, “I want to run, coach!”
“The whole team wanted Will to succeed and ensured the two-point conversion would be successful,” Mock said.
Mock said that he is extremely grateful to the Watford City team and head coach, Justin Johnsrud, for making the opportunity possible for Erickson.
Congratulations, Will! I can’t wait to see you on the field next year.