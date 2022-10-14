Will Erickson

Erickson celebrates his part in securing the win for the Coyotes

 Ivan Askim | Williston High School

Williston High School played and won their homecoming football game against Watford City last week, and one moment stood out for many. To the intense cheering, hooting and hollering to the fans on both sides of the field, junior-student Will Erickson made a two-point conversion, to help secure the win for the Coyotes.

“It was an amazing moment to witness with the entire stand, especially the student section, chanting for Will as his whole team rushed the field to congratulate him,” WHS teacher Jacqueline Schlecht told the Williston Herald.

Will Erickson

Erickson makes the two-point conversion to deafening cheers come from the field and the stands
WHS student section at homecoming game

The student section goes wild when Will Erickson makes a two-point conversion


