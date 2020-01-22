At 285 pounds, WHS junior wrestler Van Smith recorded match wins on consecutive days, pinning Josh Haag of Bismarck Legacy in 44 seconds on Jan. 17, and then needing just five seconds to pin Bismarck’s Brayden Moran on Jan. 18.
