Athlete of the Week Malaki Sik
North Dakota High School Activities Association

Williston High School senior Malaki Sik has been nominated to be this week's Athlete of the Week. Sik is a captain on the varsity basketball team continuing and an asset to the team.

On Jan. 27, Sik filled the stat sheet with 34 points and nine rebounds to help the Coyotes secure their win. He also followed that game up with 15 points the next day. 



