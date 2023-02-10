featured Athlete of the Week: Malaki Sik By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email North Dakota High School Activities Association Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Williston High School senior Malaki Sik has been nominated to be this week's Athlete of the Week. Sik is a captain on the varsity basketball team continuing and an asset to the team.On Jan. 27, Sik filled the stat sheet with 34 points and nine rebounds to help the Coyotes secure their win. He also followed that game up with 15 points the next day. Sik was also was a key contributor in the Coyotes most recent win against Mandan High School on Thursday night. Congratulations, Malaki! Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Ice Hockey Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 19 hrs ago Comments Most Popular 65 years of ND wrestling all started in Williston Competition was heated at the Ray chili cookoff Williston school superintendent clarifies details of state audit report Williston school district receives independent audit report from state Williston PD welcomes three new officers Baby girl honored on PEO Founders Day Williston man sentenced to a year in prison after threatening VA doctor WHS put 100 points on the board against Mandan Another Sea Lion will compete in Florida Williston elementary school principal placed on paid leave