This week’s Athlete of the Week is sophomore Coyote swimmer, Katelyn Koleness.
Koleness broke the Williston High School record for a six-dive meet with 238.35 points and has shown a lot of progress in her time on the swimming and dive teams. The record was previously held by Coyote senior captain Leah Jorgenson.
The WHS Swim Head Coach Joe Kemp accredits part of Koleness’ success from the leadership from Jorgenson.
“She’s benefited greatly from the leadership and friendship of our senior captain, Leah Jorgenson. It’s great to see Katelyn coming into her own this year. She has got big shoes to fill when Leah graduates, and after this season I’m so much more confident she can do just that.” Kemp said.
WHS Head Dive coach Matt Jorgenson said that he has been blown away by Koleness.
“Though I do have get after her to stay focused every so often, Katelyn makes sure that practice stays lighthearted and fun for everyone,” Jorgenson said. “She is hard on herself when the dives are not going her way in a meet, but she uses that to make improvements during practices the following week. Even as a sophomore, Katelyn has become an important part of the dive team and without a doubt will become a great leader for new divers in the years to come.”