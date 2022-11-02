Kate Koleness completes dive against Dickinson

 Williston High School

This week’s Athlete of the Week is sophomore Coyote swimmer, Katelyn Koleness.

Koleness broke the Williston High School record for a six-dive meet with 238.35 points and has shown a lot of progress in her time on the swimming and dive teams. The record was previously held by Coyote senior captain Leah Jorgenson.



