14-year-old Williston Sea Lions swimmer, Kambree Draper, is this week's Williston Herald Athlete of the Week as she returns from Sectionals in Minnesota, the 2022 USA Swimming Speedo Sectionals Championships series, where she not only broke many teams records, Futures, and a new state record, but she is also on the right track to go to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
"It took a lot of hard work and practice to qualify," Draper said.
Breaking the state record in breast "felt really good" and Draper said that her coaches, parents, and God are to thank, noting that Coach Cam pushes her the hardest.
In the Women's 200 Meter Breast event, Draper's time was 2:41.11, breaking the state record, the team record, and making a futures cut. In the Women's 400 Meter IM Draper finished with a time of 5:11.34 which puts her only one second off of breaking the state record. In the Women's 100 Meter Breast, Draper finished with a time of 1:16.75, both a personal and team best.
"It's been fun and it's been a learning experience. There's no single way to swim anything so it's always finding ways to advance and continuing to advance without hitting a brick wall," said Cameron Elmer who has been coaching Draper for the past three years.
Elmer explained that the COVID-19 shutdown posed a lot of problems for his swimmers as he was not allowed to coach kids in-pool at all. He said that Draper took it upon herself to do a lot of exercises on her own, out of the pool to keep her progression going forward. Before the shutdown, Elmer told the Herald that Draper could barely swim the butterfly at all, and now she has one of the best times in the state. He credits this to all of her hard work.
It all started when she began taking swimming lessons at seven years old and seeing how much she enjoyed being in the water, her coaches then encouraged her to join the Sea Lions. She said has enjoyed the past seven years swimming, with her favorite memories being State meets and Zones because of the positive atmosphere and making lots of friends. Draper's goal is to attend college and swim at a collegiate level.
Another goal Draper has is to swim in the Paris 2024 Olympics, and both her and Elmer feel confident that she may make this a reality.
"So far, she's been pretty good at setting small goals for herself and now it's about taking those small steps and making Olympic trials," Elmer said.
After Futures, Elmer explained that there's only Junior Nationals and the National Championships to complete before the Olympic Trials.
Draper ended the conversation by telling us how she stays motivated to keep practicing and doing better and said, "I just keep remembering...Paris!"
Great job, Kambree! We cannot wait to see what you do next!