Trenton's varsity basketball player Josie Fernholz is this week's nominee for Athlete of the Week. She has been an integral part of the Tigers' recent success.
On Jan. 14 against Ray, Fernholz helped her team pull of the win with a double-double against the Jays. She contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three blocks.
On Jan. 16, Fernholz held a solid presence against District 15 opponent Parshall when she contributed 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
"Josie is one of our more experienced players returning this season to the team," Head Coach Bob Turcotte said. "She is one of our captains of our varsity girls basketball team. Her leadership with her teammates in practices and in games will continue to be an important part of the growth of our basketball program over the course of the season."
Fernholz not only stands out on the court, but also as an outstanding student. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Science club and is Trenton's Junior Class President. She is also a member of the Buford Bakers Association.
"Josie is a good student who strives to excel in the classroom as well. She represents what being a student-athlete means in every sense of the word," Turcotte said.