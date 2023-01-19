Josie Fernholz Athlete of the Week
Trenton High School

Trenton's varsity basketball player Josie Fernholz is this week's nominee for Athlete of the Week. She has been an integral part of the Tigers' recent success. 

On Jan. 14 against Ray, Fernholz helped her team pull of the win with a double-double against the Jays. She contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three blocks. 



