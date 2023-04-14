JD Williams, a senior from Williston High School has been named this week's Williston Herald Athlete of the Week.
Williams, who runs track and field for the Coyotes, broke the school record (11.06) in the 100 meters with a time of 10.97. Williams broke a record that had been standing for nearly 30 years.
"It feels really good to break a school record," Williams said. "Last year I was really close. I ran a time of, like, 11.07 last year at state so I was kind of disappointed that I didn’t get it last year, but I knew that I could pretty much open up the season and get it, so when I saw that time, obviously I was really excited."
Williams knew how close he was last year to the school record. So in the offseason he put in the work to ensure that he could beat the time.
"Pretty much over the summer I put in a lot of work. I have been at the ARC since they have indoor track," Williams said. "Most people don’t have that, but it felt really good. I got to use the block and get really good sprints in. I went to a few offseason meets at NDSU and UND to get my times down. I got my PR in the 60 meters, so running that 60 time I pretty much already knew that I would get it in the 100 meters. …Pretty much all the work I put in leading up to it is how I was able to obtain it." Williams said.
Pay attention to Williams this season; he is also on pace to break the school records in the 200 meters and the long jump.
Congratulations on being named this week's Athlete of the Week. Good luck on the rest of the season.