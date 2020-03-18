Here are the Williston Herald's most outstanding student-athlete performers for the week of March 9-16.
Athlete of the week
Athlete of the week: Caleb Doeden and Eleni Lovgren
MOST POPULAR
-
Lawsuit accuses Williston-based oilfield services company of massive fraud, racketeering
-
Man injured in Thursday morning crash dies from his injuries
-
Another milestone: XWA welcomes largest plane to land in Williston
-
Sunday surprise: Williston police chief acts fast, saves man who falls under a car
-
Person in Ward County tests positive for coronavirus, state launches hotline
-
Fire destroys building in Williston
-
Williston cancels all public meetings and gatherings canceled until further notice in response to COVID-19
-
ONEOK will cut Demicks Lake expansion, scale back Elk Creek pipeline in North Dakota, amid global oil price volatility
-
Continental Resources' Harold Hamm leads effort to pursue anti-dumping case against Saudia Arabia, Russia
-
Williston man accused of attacking girlfriend, their 6-day-old child