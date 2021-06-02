One Williston High School baseball player was named to the All Western Dakota Association Team for their play this season.
Junior Ashton Collings was one of 21 players voted by the conference coaches to receive the honor for the season.
Collings was a solid player and leader for the Coyotes this season. He was able to get on base really well, a good fielder and a great pitcher.
His impact on the game was felt all season long and he was responsible for helping the Coyotes find success in every way.
Here is the list of other players who were voted to the All-WDA Team.
Bismarck High: Lucas Schell, Cade Fischer
Bismarck Century: Ryan Keup, Carson Motschenbacher
Bismarck Legacy: Isaac Pegors, Ben Patton, Cru Walker
Bismarck St. Mary’s: Matthew Nathe
Dickinson: Landan Aman, Logan Bentz, Troy Berg, Aiden Haich, Isaac Daley
Jamestown: Jacoby Nold
Mandan: Ben Kleinknecht, Isaac Huettl, Lucas Burgum
Minot: Chase Burke, Eli Nissen, Trent Greek
Williston: Ashton Collings