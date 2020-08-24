Williston High School girls golf (Monday, Aug. 24)
Placed sixth out of nine competing schools at the Dickinson Invite.
Williston High School boys soccer (Saturday, Aug. 22)
The Coyotes lost to Jamestown 1-4 on the road at Jamestown High School.
Williston boys tennis (Saturday, Aug. 22)
The Coyotes defeated Bismarck High School 7-2 on the road.
Tioga football (Saturday, Aug. 22)
The Tioga Pirates lost to New Salem 48-0 on the road.
Trenton football (Friday, Aug. 21)
The Tigers fell to the Titans 54-6 on the road.