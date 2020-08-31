Schools around the area were in action this weekend. Here is a look at some of the results.
Football
Aug. 28: Ray High School defeated Parshall High School 58-22
Aug. 28: Watford City fell to Beulah 50-20
Aug. 28: Grenora High School (MonDak Thunder) defeated Scobey High School 28-22
Cross Country
Aug. 28: Williston High School girls cross country placed second at the BPS Invite
Aug. 28: Watford City High School girls cross country placed third at the BPS Invite
Aug. 28: Williston High School boys cross country placed first at the BPS Invite
Volleyball
Aug. 29: Watford City Wolves volleyball fell 3-1 against the Jamestown Blue Jays
Aug. 29: Grenora High School (MonDak Thunder) volleyball fell to Froid/Med Lake 3-0
Tennis
Aug. 29: Williston High School boys tennis fell to Mandan 7-2
Soccer
Aug. 29: The Williston High School boys soccer team fell to Bismarck Century 12-2