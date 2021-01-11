Here’s a look at how Williston High School teams did over a two-day period.
Friday, Jan. 8
Boys basketball lost to Jamestown on the road Friday. The final score was 91-40.
In girls basketball, the Lady Coyotes fell to Jamestown 85-35 at home.
Girls hockey also had two games over the weekend, and the first game was on Friday at home against Fargo North/Fargo South/Stanley. Fargo North/Fargo South/Stanley shut-out the Lady Coyotes 7-0.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Boys basketball had a better game on Saturday while at Mandan but the Braves out-scored the Coyotes and Williston lost 88-44. The next game for Williston is Jan. 15 when they will try to find a win at Minot.
Girls basketball also lost its game to Mandan, finishing with a final score of 92-46. The Lady Coyotes have a chance to win a game on Jan. 15 when they take on Minot at home.
In girls hockey, the Lady Coyotes lost at home against West Fargo 4-0. They look to get back on the winning end of things on Jan. 14, when they take on Minot at home.