Check to see how area schools did during games and duals over the weekend (Jan. 15-Jan. 16).
Friday, Jan. 15
Tioga High School boys basketball defeated Alexander High School 68-32.
Trinity Christian-Alexander girls basketball won 40-34 over Lewis and Clark North Shore-Plaza.
Watford City High School girls basketball won 65-52 over Mandan.
Trenton High School boys basketball lost 52-49 against Beach High School.
Watford City High School boys basketball lost 122-49 against Mandan
Williston High School boys basketball lost 102-53.
Williston girls basketball lost 64-47 against Minot.
Williston boys swimming and diving lost to Minot in a dual. Minot finished with 133 points over Williston’s 52.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Williston wrestling won its dual against Mandan 54-25.
Trinity Christian-Alexander girls basketball won 48-44 over Ray.
Ray boys basketball won 52-49 over Williston Trinity Christian.
Watford City girls basketball won 66-60 over Jamestown.
Trenton boys basketball lost 44-34 against Bowbells/Burke Central.
Watford City boys basketball lost 94-34 against Jamestown.
Williston boys hockey lost 2-1 against Century.
Williston girls hockey lost 7-1 against Minot.