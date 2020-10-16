Several area schools competed in games on Thursday, Oct. 15. This is what was reported so far.
- The Williston Coyotes improved in a match against the Dickinson Midgets, winning one of the four sets that were played. The Coyotes went on to lose 3-1.
- The Watford City Wolves tried to hold off Bismarck High but despite being close they couldn’t clinch a win and lost in all three sets. The set scores were 25-19, 26-24 and 25-18. In total, the Lady Wolves had 18 kills, five service aces, 28 assists and 45 digs. Emma Mogen led the team in kills, finishing with six and Jessica Mogen had the most aces with three. Riley Faller had 23 assists, the most out of the team, and Jessica also had the most digs with 13. Ashley Holen led the team in blocks finishing with two.
- Williston Trinity Christian School Crusaders held off White Shield in three sets. They won 25-18, 25-16 and 25-6. They also defeated Alexander High School on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in three sets and won 25-16, 25-12 and 25-18.