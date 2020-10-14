Several area schools competed in volleyball matches on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The Tioga High School Pirates defeated Powers Lake in three sets during their home game on Tuesday. They won 25-19 in the first set, 25-9 in the second and 25-23.
The Williston High School team lost to the Dickinson Midgets in three sets. The scores from the sets were 25-21, 25-20 and 25-13.
Mondak Thunder lost to Plentywood in three sets. The scores were 25-13, 25-5 and 25-14. The team in total had nine kills, nine assists, 32 digs and four service aces. Brynn Folvag led the team in kills finishing the game with four. Folvag also had the most digs finishing with 10 total and she had the most aces walking away with two. Elisabeth Field had the most assists with eight.