- The Alexander Comets football game against Center-Stanton on Friday, Sept. 25 was canceled. According to the Center-Stanton Facebook page, the game will not be rescheduled. Football practice will resume on Oct. 5.
- The Trenton Tigers football game against Parshall/White Shield on Sept. 25 was canceled. Parshall announced three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the school and as a result postponed all sports practices and games until Oct. 5. The volleyball game against Trenton that was supposed to be played on Sept. 24 was also canceled. It is unclear whether those games have been rescheduled.
- The Tioga Pirates football game against Garrison/Max was postponed on Sept. 25 because of COVID-19 concerns on the Pirates team. The game has been postponed to Oct. 5.
- Watford City Wolves football defeated Stanley 40-8 on Sept. 25 at home. The Wolves scored three touchdowns in the first quarter of game play and two in the second quarter with one good two-point conversion to finish the first half of play with 32-point lead over Stanley. As the Wolves entered the second half of game play, they continued to dominate the field by scoring another touchdown and two-point conversion and only allowing Stanley to score once during the fourth quarter.
- The Watford City Wolves volleyball team lost to Minot 3-2 after playing five sets. The Wolves won the second and fourth set 25-21 and 25-17 respectively. They had 22 total kills, 12 service aces, nine blocks, 19 assists and 76 digs.
- The Ray/Powers Lake Outlaws are now 4-1 after losing to the undefeated Surrey Mustangs 28-6. The Mustangs lead their region 5-0 before the Sept. 25 against the Outlaws, while at the time the Outlaws were 4-0. The Outlaws are still in second place in their region.
- The Ray High School Jays volleyball team defeated Bowbells/Burke Central on Sept. 24 in three sets.
- Mondak Thunder football defeated Culbertson 52-24 on Sept. 26. And Mondak Thunder volleyball lost to Savage in four sets on Sept. 26.
Area roundup: Scores from Sept. 25-26
