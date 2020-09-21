Available sports scores from the weekend:
- Mondak Thunder (Grenora/Westby Co-op) won 48-14 against Forsyth on Sept. 18. They are now 4-0 in their region.
- The Alexander football team lost 63-18 to Tri County Co-op.
- The Watford City football team lost to Central Cass 42-6 on Sept. 18.
- The Tioga football game against South Prairie that was supposed to be played on Sept. 18 was postponed.
- The Tioga volleyball team lost 3-1 to Garrison on Sept. 19. They played four sets and the scores were 25-15, 25-20, 17-25 (Tioga won this set) and 25-14.
- The Williston High School boys soccer team lost 2-0 against Jamestown on Sept. 19.