Monday, Oct. 26
- The Watford City volleyball team defeated Williston High School in three sets. The scores were 25-18, 25-12 and 25-14.
- The Tioga High School volleyball team defeated Williston Trinity Christian School in four sets. They won 3-1. Trinity won the first set 25-23 and Tioga won the last three 26-24, 25-19 and 25-22.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
- The Trenton High School volleyball team defeated Powers Lake in three sets.
Thursday, Oct. 29
- Watford City lost to Mandan in varsity volleyball. The score was 3-1. Mandan won the first set 26-24, Watford City won the second set 25-16, and Mandan won the last two sets 25-22 and 25-23.
- The Alexander volleyball team beat New Town in the first round of the District 15 Tournament. They won all three sets.
- Tioga defeated Powers Lake in the first round of the District 16 Tournament.
- Ray High School defeated Burke County in all three sets.