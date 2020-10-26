- The Grenora/Westby football team made the Montana High School Association playoffs
- The Ray/Powers Lake football team is out of the NDHSAA 9-man football playoffs after losing to Kidder County 44-26 on Oct. 24.
- The WHS girls cross country team won the Class A state title on Saturday and the WHS boys team placed fifth.
- The Watford City girls cross country team placed third at state for Class A and the boys placed last.
Area roundup: scores from Oct. 23-24
