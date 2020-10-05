  • Ray/Powers Lake football defeated Central McLean 52-14 on Oct. 2
  • Watford City football lost to Hazen 14-8 on Oct. 2.
  • Trenton football lost to Four Winds 44-12 on Oct. 2.
  • Mondak Thunder lost 40-8 to Fairview on Oct. 2.
  • The Williston Coyotes returned to play on Oct. 2 but lost to Bismarck Century 71-0. 
  • Ray volleyball defeated MLS in three sets. The set scores were 25-13, 25-13 and 25-17 on Oct. 3. 
