- Ray/Powers Lake football defeated Central McLean 52-14 on Oct. 2
- Watford City football lost to Hazen 14-8 on Oct. 2.
- Trenton football lost to Four Winds 44-12 on Oct. 2.
- Mondak Thunder lost 40-8 to Fairview on Oct. 2.
- The Williston Coyotes returned to play on Oct. 2 but lost to Bismarck Century 71-0.
- Ray volleyball defeated MLS in three sets. The set scores were 25-13, 25-13 and 25-17 on Oct. 3.
Area roundup: scores from Oct. 2-3
