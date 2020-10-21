  • The Williston Trinity Christian volleyball team defeated Bowbells/Burke Central 3-0 on Monday, Oct. 19.
  • The Trenton High School volleyball team defeated Stanley 3-1 on Monday. 
  • The Watford City volleyball team defeated Minot 3-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
  • The Watford City football team lost to Beulah 48-0 on Tuesday. 
  • Mondak Thunder lost to Culbertson 3-1 on Tuesday. 
  • The Williston High School volleyball team lost to Bismarck St. Mary's in three sets on Tuesday. 
  • The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team lost to Minot in a duel on Tuesday. 

