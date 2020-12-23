Here's a look at how area schools did in games from Dec. 21 through Dec. 22.
- Tioga boys basketball defeated Parshall High School 54-51 at home on Dec. 21.
- Trenton girls basketball won its fourth consecutive game after defeating Powers Lake 59-26 on Dec. 22.
- Ray High School girls basketball defeated North Shore/Plaza 56-23 at home on Dec. 22.
- Watford City girls basketball won 57-46 over Minot on the road Dec. 22.
- Watford City boys basketball lost 104-29 against Minot at home on Dec. 22.
- Williston boys hockey had to reschedule its game against Bottineau on Dec. 22 as a result of weather concerns. The rescheduled game is set for Jan. 18.
- Williston girls basketball did not play against Turtle Mountain Community High School on Dec. 22.