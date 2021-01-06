Here’s a look at scores from area schools from Monday, Jan. 4 and Tuesday, Jan. 5 games.
The Alexander High School boys basketball team lost 70-17 against Divide County on Jan. 4.
The Williston Trinity Christian/Alexander Comet Crusaders girls basketball team lost 55-14 against Divide County on Jan. 4 but won 41-20 against Bowbells/Burke Central on Jan. 5.
The Ray High School boys basketball team lost 54-38 against Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood on Jan. 5.
The Ray High School girls basketball team lost 50-44 against Lewis and Clark on Jan. 5.
The Tioga High School boys basketball team lost 70-15 against Lewis and Clark on Jan. 4 and 59-46 against Stanley on Jan. 5.
The Tioga girls basketball team lost 50-43 against Westhope/Newburg on Jan. 4 but won 40-32 against Stanley on Jan. 5.
The Trenton High School boys basketball team lost 59-27 against White Shield on Jan. 5.
The Trenton girls basketball team continued its winning streak this season and defeated White Shield 80-19 on Jan. 5.
Williston High School boys hockey defeated Bottineau-Rugby 7-3 on Dec. 5.