It wasn't a great weekend for area high school teams.
Only two teams recorded wins this weekend—Tioga High School girls basketball and Ray High School boys basketball.
Additionally, other teams, such as Watford City girls basketball, saw an end to their winning streaks.
However, seasons are far from over and teams still have time to turn things around pull out some wins.
Friday, Jan. 29
- Tioga High School girls basketball won 47-25 over Ray High School
- Ray boys basketball defeated Tioga 64-34
- Trenton High School boys basketball defeated Williston Trinity Christian School 58-41
- Watford City High School boys basketball lost 109-35 to Bismarck Century High School
- Watford City girls basketball lost 66-52 to Century
- Williston High School boys basketball lost 98-39 to Bismarck High School
- Williston girls hockey lost 8-1 to Fargo Davies
- Williston boys wrestling lost to Sidney High School 70-0
Saturday, Jan. 30
- Ray girls basketball lost 78-37 to Dunseith High School
- Watford City boys basketball lost 113-25 to Bismarck
- Watford City girls basketball lost 78-49 to Bismarck
- Williston boys basketball lost 86-50 to Century
- Williston girls basketball lost 102-18 to Century
- Williston girls hockey lost 5-0 to Jamestown