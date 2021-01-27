Here’s a look at how area teams did in games so far this week.

Monday, Jan. 25

Alexander High School boys basketball lost 58-48 to Divide County High School

Williston Trinity-Alexander girls basketball lost 54-29 to Powers Lake

Tioga High School girls basketball lost 44-31 to Kenmare High School

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Tioga girls basketball lost 50-35 to Divide County.

Trenton High School girls basketball won 74-31 over New Town High School.

Watford City High School boys basketball lost 91-26 to Bismarck St. Mary’s

Watford City girls basketball won 74-29 over Bismarck St. Mary’s

Williston High School boys basketball lost 89-70 to Turtle Mountain Community High School

WHS girls basketball lost 68-49 to TMCHS

Williston Trinity Christian boys basketball won 62-60 over Parshall High School

Tags

Load comments