Here’s a look at how area teams did in games so far this week.
Monday, Jan. 25
Alexander High School boys basketball lost 58-48 to Divide County High School
Williston Trinity-Alexander girls basketball lost 54-29 to Powers Lake
Tioga High School girls basketball lost 44-31 to Kenmare High School
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Tioga girls basketball lost 50-35 to Divide County.
Trenton High School girls basketball won 74-31 over New Town High School.
Watford City High School boys basketball lost 91-26 to Bismarck St. Mary’s
Watford City girls basketball won 74-29 over Bismarck St. Mary’s
Williston High School boys basketball lost 89-70 to Turtle Mountain Community High School
WHS girls basketball lost 68-49 to TMCHS
Williston Trinity Christian boys basketball won 62-60 over Parshall High School