Area schools saw a lot of action in the second-to-last week of January with some teams making waves.
The Williston High School boys basketball team snagged its first win this week edging Watford City 58-54 on Jan. 19.
Williston wrestling won one of its duals during a Jan. 19 triangular with Bismarck Legacy and Des-Lacs Burlington. The Coyotes defeated Des-Lacs Burlington but lost to Legacy.
Also for Williston, the boys hockey team jumped back after losing two consecutive games and won 3-2 over Bottineau on Jan. 18.
The Ray High School girls basketball team also jumped back after a four-game losing streak and won 54-25 over Bowbells/Burke Central on Jan. 21.
Trenton girls basketball is currently on a three-game winning streak of its own and hopes to continue it heading into the final week of January.
But most notably, the Watford City girls basketball team upped its winning streak to nine games in a row after narrowly defeating Dickinson 62-61 on Jan. 21.
The following scores were found on the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.
Jan. 18
- Trenton High School boys basketball won 66-47 over Divide County High School
- Williston High School boys hockey won 3-2 over Bottineau
- Williston Trinity-Alexander girls basketball lost 50-28 against Powers Lake High School
- Tioga High School boys basketball lost 60-39 against Kenmare High School
Jan. 19
- Williston boys basketball won 58-54 over Watford City
- Watford City girls basketball won 79-42 over Williston
- Trenton girls basketball won 64-37 over Parshall High School
- Williston wrestling won 51-22 over Des-Lacs Burlington but lost 54-24 against Bismarck Legacy
- Williston Trinity Christian boys basketball won 73-43 over Alexander
- Ray High School boys basketball won 60-40 over Divide County
- Ray girls basketball lost 51-18 against Divide County
- Tioga boys basketball lost 74-37 against Powers Lake
Jan. 21
- Watford City girls basketball won 62-61 over Dickinson
- Ray girls basketball won 54-25 over Bowbells/Burke Central High School
- Trenton girls basketball won 45-41 over Divide County
- Watford City boys basketball lost 85-42 against Dickinson High School
- Williston boys basketball lost 94-52 against Minot