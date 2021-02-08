Friday, Feb. 5
Trenton High School boys basketball defeated Alexander High School 58-10.
Tioga High School boys basketball won 46-43 over Max High School.
Tioga girls basketball lost 70-35 against Garrison High School.
Watford City High School boys basketball lost 87-25 against Legacy.
Watford City girls basketball lost 67-61 to Legacy.
Williston High School boys basketball lost 77-43 to Bismarck St. Mary's.
Williston girls basketball lost 66-26 to Bismarck St. Mary's.
Williston girls hockey lost 5-1 to the Bismarck Blizzard.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Ray High School girls basketball lost 65-35 against Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood.
Trenton boys basketball lost 62-39 against Heart River.
Trenton girls basketball won 55-29 over Heart River.
Williston boys basketball lost 72-28 to Legacy.
Williston girls basketball lost 83-32 to Legacy.
Williston boys hockey won 4-2 over Mandan.
Williston girls hockey lost 9-0 to Mandan.
Williston wrestling lost to Century but won over Watford City.