Trenton vs Ray boys bball

Trenton's Caden Houle smacks the ball out of Ray's Lane Veach during a Jan. 23 basketball game in Trenton. The Tigers won the game over the Jays 41-38.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Friday, Feb. 5

Trenton High School boys basketball defeated Alexander High School 58-10.

Tioga High School boys basketball won 46-43 over Max High School. 

Tioga girls basketball lost 70-35 against Garrison High School. 

Watford City High School boys basketball lost 87-25 against Legacy. 

Watford City girls basketball lost 67-61 to Legacy.

Williston High School boys basketball lost 77-43 to Bismarck St. Mary's.

Williston girls basketball lost 66-26 to Bismarck St. Mary's.

Williston girls hockey lost 5-1 to the Bismarck Blizzard.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Ray High School girls basketball lost 65-35 against Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood.

Trenton boys basketball lost 62-39 against Heart River. 

Trenton girls basketball won 55-29 over Heart River. 

Williston boys basketball lost 72-28 to Legacy. 

Williston girls basketball lost 83-32 to Legacy.

Williston boys hockey won 4-2 over Mandan. 

Williston girls hockey lost 9-0 to Mandan. 

Williston wrestling lost to Century but won over Watford City.

Tags

Load comments